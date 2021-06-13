iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Up 108.8% in May

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 730,900 shares, a growth of 108.8% from the May 13th total of 350,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,753,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $76.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $77.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.20.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

