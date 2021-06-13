iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the May 13th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $408,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EEMA opened at $92.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.13. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1-year low of $64.24 and a 1-year high of $100.35.

