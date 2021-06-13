iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018,077 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $55.29. 28,375,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,138,512. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

