iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,001,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $379,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000.

BATS INDA opened at $45.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47.

