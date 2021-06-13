iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $162.11 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.20.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

