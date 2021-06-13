iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Increased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $19,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,308,000 after buying an additional 2,121,597 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after purchasing an additional 497,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,144. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.82. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.99 and a fifty-two week high of $239.20.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

