iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of IWM traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.70. 16,707,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,848,024. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $133.28 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

