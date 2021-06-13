iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $171.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.42. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.74 and a 1-year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

