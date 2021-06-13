iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is FineMark National Bank & Trust’s 7th Largest Position

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $424.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,118. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $296.49 and a 1 year high of $425.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

