iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Update

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the May 13th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.25. The company had a trading volume of 56,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,425. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.76. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.17 and a 12 month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.