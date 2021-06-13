iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lifted by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,888 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 4.6% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $94,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North American Management Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,691. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

