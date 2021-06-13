iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,432 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $15,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $95.02. 190,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,558. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.30. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $62.59 and a 1 year high of $95.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

