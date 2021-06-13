Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JAMF. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ JAMF opened at $31.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.05. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

