JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Update

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, an increase of 168.2% from the May 13th total of 109,900 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 533,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other JanOne news, CFO Virland A. Johnson sold 32,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $220,651.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JanOne during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JanOne during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in JanOne by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAN traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.93. 719,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,390. JanOne has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $31.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41.

JanOne Company Profile

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

