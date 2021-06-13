Jarvis Network (JRT) Hits Market Cap of $1.68 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0580 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 27% against the dollar. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $150,289.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00059708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00022146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.51 or 0.00798472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.10 or 0.08020670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00083960 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.