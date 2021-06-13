Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $186.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $187.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

