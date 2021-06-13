JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 955 ($12.48).

A number of brokerages recently commented on JD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 917.20 ($11.98) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 912.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.88. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 584.04 ($7.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 997.94 ($13.04).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 1.44 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.28. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

