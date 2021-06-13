JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 955 ($12.48).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 917.20 ($11.98) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £9.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 912.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 584.04 ($7.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 997.94 ($13.04).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

