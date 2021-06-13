Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,010 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for about 1.9% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,407,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,076,000 after acquiring an additional 918,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,847,000 after acquiring an additional 199,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,844,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,150,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,035,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,254,000 after acquiring an additional 163,350 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

JEF stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $34.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

