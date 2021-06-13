Jetcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $811,087.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $635,057.90 and $811,087.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

