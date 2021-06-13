Jetcoin (JET) Price Down 12.8% This Week

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $601,883.00 and approximately $764,137.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

