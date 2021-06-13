JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Up 175.6% in May

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,604,800 shares, a growth of 175.6% from the May 13th total of 582,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 127.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JFEEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut JFE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JFE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th.

Shares of JFEEF stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 0.93. JFE has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

