JFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,513 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.7% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $105.08 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.26.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

