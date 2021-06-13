John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Stake Raised by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,636,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,878 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF makes up 4.0% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 12.39% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $83,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHML. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 150,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 67,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 338,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after buying an additional 253,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.35. 25,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,801. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.