Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,415 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $19,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,452,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,027. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

