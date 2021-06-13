Johnson Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned 2.16% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 70.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 7,308.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 9,623.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 36,088 shares during the period.

Shares of EEMS stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,404. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.93. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $63.18.

