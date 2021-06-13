Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $144.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 33.7% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned 0.64% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $144,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $399,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.43. The company had a trading volume of 138,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,844. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $137.33 and a one year high of $198.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.41.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

