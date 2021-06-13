Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $17.73 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,379 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 4.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $17,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 142,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,275. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.71 and a 12-month high of $43.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.71.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.