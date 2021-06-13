Johnson Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,852 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $28,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $227.78. The company had a trading volume of 331,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,901. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $138.12 and a one year high of $228.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.95.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.