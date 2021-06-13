Johnson Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,852 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $28,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $227.78. The company had a trading volume of 331,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,901. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $138.12 and a one year high of $228.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.95.

