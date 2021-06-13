Johnson Financial Group LLC Sells 820 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Johnson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.79. 332,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,394. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

