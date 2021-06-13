Johnson Financial Group LLC Takes $2.26 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.5% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $390.09. 2,241,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001,323. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.77 and a twelve month high of $390.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.52.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

