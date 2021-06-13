Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,274 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.9% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.09. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

