JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 854.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of BBEU stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.58.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.