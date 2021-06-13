JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 172,571 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,232,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 172,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 9.63% of Carter’s worth $376,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after buying an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 293,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after buying an additional 51,766 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $105.16 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. Carter’s’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.