JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 2,210,344 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.32% of US Foods worth $364,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of US Foods by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,384,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,591 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,248,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of US Foods by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 1.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,949. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,252 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,812 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.