JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,793 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.43% of Anthem worth $375,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $383.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.87. The firm has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.89.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

