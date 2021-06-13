JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,053,513 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,213,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.84% of American International Group worth $333,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $914,878,000 after acquiring an additional 300,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533,688 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $819,321,000 after acquiring an additional 262,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $290,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $52.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

