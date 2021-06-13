JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 512,743 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,274,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512,743 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.16% of Liberty Broadband worth $341,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.20.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $162.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $116.78 and a 1-year high of $168.52.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

