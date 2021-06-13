JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 60,363 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,363 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.57% of CarMax worth $340,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 107.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $116.85 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $138.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.19.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens raised their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.