JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,385,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 980,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.47% of Camden Property Trust worth $372,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,468,000 after acquiring an additional 183,342 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,879 shares of company stock worth $8,645,076 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

CPT opened at $135.26 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $135.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.55. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

