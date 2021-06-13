JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $344.26 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,609,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.63% of Brunswick worth $344,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on BC shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Shares of BC stock opened at $96.68 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.31.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

