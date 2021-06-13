JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $348.67 Million Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 6.08% of EastGroup Properties worth $348,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EGP. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 29.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $168.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.01. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.47 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

