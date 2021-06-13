JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $378.32 Million Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,474,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139,541 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.98% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $378,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 3,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

EMB stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.09. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.50 and a 1 year high of $116.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.348 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

