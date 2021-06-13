JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $438.60 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 45,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.57% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $438,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after buying an additional 723,337 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,465,000 after buying an additional 314,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $61,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $251.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.69. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $153.57 and a one year high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

