JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.28% of Copart worth $328,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after buying an additional 665,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Copart by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,362,000 after buying an additional 443,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Copart by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after buying an additional 3,332,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $254,847,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,295,000 after buying an additional 279,979 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $124.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.55 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.74.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

