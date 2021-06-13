JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 315,811 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.75% of Natera worth $333,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,502,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after acquiring an additional 717,481 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,081,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $28,343,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $25,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

In related news, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $6,354,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $229,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,469 shares of company stock worth $24,386,042. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $103.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.19. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.