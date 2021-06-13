JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,033,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280,113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 17.17% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $403,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 456.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPP opened at $53.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.57.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

