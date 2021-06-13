JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,323,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,973,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 101.58% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $68.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.64.

