JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 121,939 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,626,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,939 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.63% of Post worth $383,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Post by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after acquiring an additional 772,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,717,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190,414 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,778,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,459,000 after acquiring an additional 143,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POST. Truist boosted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Shares of POST opened at $114.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.80. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

