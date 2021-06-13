JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 512,543 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,331,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,543 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 7.44% of Rayonier worth $333,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,621,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,454,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,795,000 after purchasing an additional 610,379 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 19.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 657,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,192,000 after purchasing an additional 108,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $7,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,703.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 432.00%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

